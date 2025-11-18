Market Watch: Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $5.61

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Palladyne AI Corp’s stock clocked out at $5.61, down -5.47% from its previous closing price of $5.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.72 million shares were traded. PDYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.9546 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PDYN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.54 and its Current Ratio is at 13.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 11, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when THATCHER TREVOR sold 2,512 shares for $7.42 per share. The transaction valued at 18,632 led to the insider holds 167,585 shares of the business.

SONNE STEPHEN sold 3,236 shares of PDYN for $24,002 on Aug 21 ’25. The CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER now owns 190,419 shares after completing the transaction at $7.42 per share. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, Martindale Kristi, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 6,406 shares for $7.42 each. As a result, the insider received 47,515 and left with 312,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDYN now has a Market Capitalization of 236040032 and an Enterprise Value of 189087056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 54.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 43.508 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.588.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PDYN is 3.79, which has changed by 2.3 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PDYN has reached a high of $14.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.98%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PDYN traded 1.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1126390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.14M. Insiders hold about 30.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.88% stake in the company. Shares short for PDYN as of 1761868800 were 4024993 with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 1759190400 on 7066180. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4024993 and a Short% of Float of 10.66.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22M to a low estimate of $1.22M. As of. The current estimate, Palladyne AI Corp’s year-ago sales were $761kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54M. There is a high estimate of $1.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.79MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.71M and the low estimate is $5.86M.