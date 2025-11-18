Market Watch: Robo.ai Inc (AIIO)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $0.57

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Robo.ai Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.57, down -3.32% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. AIIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6179 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5602.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIIO now has a Market Capitalization of 191422512 and an Enterprise Value of 176984224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.823 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.107.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIIO is 1.69, which has changed by -0.4895652 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIIO has reached a high of $3.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -57.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIIO traded 8.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5629640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 252.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.25M. Insiders hold about 34.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.62% stake in the company. Shares short for AIIO as of 1761868800 were 7903293 with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 1759190400 on 1075041. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7903293 and a Short% of Float of 3.2399999999999998.