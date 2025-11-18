Metric Analysis: Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) closed at $245.64 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $250.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. LEU stock price reached its highest trading level at $251.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $240.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Centrus Energy Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.72 and its Current Ratio is at 3.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.23.

On July 11, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $220. On July 07, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $205.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on July 07, 2025, with a $205 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Kevin Harrill bought 3,884 shares for $330.07 per share.

CUTLIP LARRY B bought 11,309 shares of LEU for $2,351,098 on Aug 26 ’25. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, SAWATZKE BRADLEY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,949 shares for $213.24 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEU now has a Market Capitalization of 4473603584 and an Enterprise Value of 4055603456. As of this moment, Centrus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.931 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.569.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEU is 1.39, which has changed by 2.649635 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEU has reached a high of $464.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.61%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LEU has traded an average of 1.46M shares per day and 1371530 over the past ten days. A total of 17.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.81M. Insiders hold about 7.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LEU as of 1761868800 were 4457041 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1759190400 on 4041329. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4457041 and a Short% of Float of 25.729999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.94. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LEU, which recently paid a dividend on 2005-11-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2005-11-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-09-30 when the company split stock in a 91:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.23 and $4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.96. EPS for the following year is $4.86, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $7.89 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $146.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $169.4M to a low estimate of $120.8M. As of. The current estimate, Centrus Energy Corp’s year-ago sales were $151.6MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.34M. There is a high estimate of $100.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.6M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $465.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $423.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $442MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $501.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $671M and the low estimate is $382.19M.