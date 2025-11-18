Metric Analysis: TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) closed at $4.89 down -3.84% from its previous closing price of $5.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.75 million shares were traded. TMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0682 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TMC the metals company Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

On May 20, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.50. On January 15, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.75.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on January 15, 2025, with a $3.75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when ILVES Erika sold 1,591,485 shares for $5.77 per share. The transaction valued at 9,182,868 led to the insider holds 1,145,792 shares of the business.

ILVES Erika bought 1,591,485 shares of TMC for $9,185,980 on Sep 22 ’25. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, O’Sullivan Anthony, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 185,110 shares for $7.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,313,170 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMC now has a Market Capitalization of 2612670208 and an Enterprise Value of 1904260608.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TMC is 1.88, which has changed by 4.5579867 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $11.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.57%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMC has traded an average of 9.44M shares per day and 6803620 over the past ten days. A total of 408.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.55M. Insiders hold about 54.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.45% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of 1761868800 were 24973250 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1759190400 on 25611341. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24973250 and a Short% of Float of 10.100000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.26.