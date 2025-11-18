Metric Analysis: USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ: USAR) closed at $14.45 down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $14.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.21 million shares were traded. USAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.1.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of USA Rare Earth Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.51 and its Current Ratio is at 16.51.

On August 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16. On June 13, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on June 13, 2025, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when BLITZER MICHAEL sold 2,091,849 shares for $15.75 per share. The transaction valued at 32,946,622 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USAR now has a Market Capitalization of 1916627200 and an Enterprise Value of 1675572224.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USAR is 1.02, which has changed by 0.3516791 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USAR has reached a high of $43.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.77%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USAR has traded an average of 12.99M shares per day and 11682310 over the past ten days. A total of 113.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.98M. Insiders hold about 24.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.08% stake in the company. Shares short for USAR as of 1761868800 were 9143708 with a Short Ratio of 0.70, compared to 1759190400 on 7001679. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9143708 and a Short% of Float of 10.13.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) is currently in the spotlight, with 3 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54M. There is a high estimate of $5.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1M. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.68M and the low estimate is $23M.