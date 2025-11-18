Metric Analysis: VSee Health Inc (VSEE)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, VSee Health Inc (NASDAQ: VSEE) closed at $0.7 down -5.49% from its previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.44 million shares were traded. VSEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.729 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VSee Health Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on February 24, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSEE now has a Market Capitalization of 11932905 and an Enterprise Value of 32502328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.253 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSEE is 0.50, which has changed by -0.44626868 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSEE has reached a high of $3.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.95%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VSEE has traded an average of 13.37M shares per day and 9239720 over the past ten days. A total of 17.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.17M. Insiders hold about 57.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.98% stake in the company. Shares short for VSEE as of 1761868800 were 2809889 with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 1759190400 on 70268. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2809889 and a Short% of Float of 35.699999999999996.