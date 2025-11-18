Metric Deep Dive: Understanding High Tide Inc (HITI) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $2.7 in the prior trading day, High Tide Inc (NASDAQ: HITI) closed at $2.63, down -2.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. HITI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HITI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HITI now has a Market Capitalization of 229102480 and an Enterprise Value of 247699472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.436 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.917.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HITI is 0.48, which has changed by 0.011235952 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HITI has reached a high of $4.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.94%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 867.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 428530 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.13M. Insiders hold about 12.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.25% stake in the company. Shares short for HITI as of 1761868800 were 4026208 with a Short Ratio of 4.64, compared to 1759190400 on 4148560.