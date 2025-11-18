Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $10.61 in the prior trading day, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) closed at $10.15, down -4.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.87 million shares were traded. JMIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JMIA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

On November 13, 2024, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $5. On July 09, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on July 09, 2024, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Antoine Maillet-Mezeray bought 15,000 shares for $9.91 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JMIA now has a Market Capitalization of 1242997632 and an Enterprise Value of 2415448320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.944 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.219.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JMIA is 2.30, which has changed by 1.8521504 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $13.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4036360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 122.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.46M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.08% stake in the company. Shares short for JMIA as of 1761868800 were 4570005 with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 1759190400 on 5983581. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4570005 and a Short% of Float of 3.75.

