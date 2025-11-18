Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Lovesac Company (LOVE) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $12.16 in the prior trading day, Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) closed at $11.51, down -5.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. LOVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.265 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on June 17, 2024, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $38 from $36 previously.

On April 17, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36. ROTH MKM reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 29, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 ’25 when Nelson Shawn David bought 1,000 shares for $14.41 per share. The transaction valued at 14,410 led to the insider holds 175,110 shares of the business.

Romig Shirley sold 1,500 shares of LOVE for $26,747 on Sep 16 ’25. The Director now owns 17,573 shares after completing the transaction at $17.83 per share. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, SHIRLEY ROMIG, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $17.83 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOVE now has a Market Capitalization of 168164656 and an Enterprise Value of 327439648. As of this moment, Lovesac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.474 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.063.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOVE is 2.38, which has changed by -0.6318498 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOVE has reached a high of $39.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.04%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 501.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 566230 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.18M. Insiders hold about 9.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.66% stake in the company. Shares short for LOVE as of 1761868800 were 3482374 with a Short Ratio of 6.94, compared to 1759190400 on 2788653. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3482374 and a Short% of Float of 26.369999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Lovesac Company (LOVE) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $2.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $154.17M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $156M to a low estimate of $151M. As of. The current estimate, Lovesac Company’s year-ago sales were $149.91MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.42M. There is a high estimate of $270.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $710M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $680.63MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $767.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $818.4M and the low estimate is $741.65M.