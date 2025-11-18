Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $5.82 in the prior trading day, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM) closed at $5.52, down -5.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. RYAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

On January 10, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $8. RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on July 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when WHITNEY K MCGUIRE LIV TRUST bought 11,051 shares for $7.15 per share.

Bloomquist DeLyle W bought 53,533 shares of RYAM for $252,087 on Aug 12 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 539,557 shares after completing the transaction at $4.71 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Bloomquist DeLyle W, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 63,291 shares for $3.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,879 and bolstered with 486,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAM now has a Market Capitalization of 369870880 and an Enterprise Value of 1128284928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.767 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.058.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RYAM is 2.20, which has changed by -0.35690606 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has reached a high of $9.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.43%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 696.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 747940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.78M. Insiders hold about 4.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.59% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAM as of 1761868800 were 2090815 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1759190400 on 1709773. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2090815 and a Short% of Float of 3.26.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 2.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.0 and -$6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.55. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $367.9M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $372.7M to a low estimate of $360M. As of. The current estimate, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc’s year-ago sales were $422MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $334M. There is a high estimate of $334M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $334M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.46B.