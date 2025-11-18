Metric Deep Dive: Understanding SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $10.89 in the prior trading day, SharpLink Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SBET) closed at $10.29, down -5.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.73 million shares were traded. SBET stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.145.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.75 and its Current Ratio is at 8.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on October 31, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On October 16, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $50. On October 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 16, 2025, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when MCKENZIE OBIE sold 18,334 shares for $19.17 per share. The transaction valued at 351,395 led to the insider holds 24,998 shares of the business.

GUTKOWSKI ROBERT M sold 18,334 shares of SBET for $351,503 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 24,998 shares after completing the transaction at $19.17 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Bernhard Leslie, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,334 shares for $19.17 each. As a result, the insider received 351,400 and left with 24,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBET now has a Market Capitalization of 2023972864 and an Enterprise Value of 2012844672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 154.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 153.582 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.343.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SBET is 11.00, which has changed by 0.375 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SBET has reached a high of $124.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.74%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 20.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11224470 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 196.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 191.75M. Insiders hold about 2.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.49% stake in the company. Shares short for SBET as of 1761868800 were 18082663 with a Short Ratio of 0.88, compared to 1759190400 on 14283720. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18082663 and a Short% of Float of 9.2.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) is currently attracting attention from 2 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.48M. There is a high estimate of $24.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.48M. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.7M and the low estimate is $101.48M.