Newsmax Inc (NMAX)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 7.61, Down -4.04

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Newsmax Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.61, down -4.04% from its previous closing price of $7.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.38 million shares were traded. NMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NMAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.71 and its Current Ratio is at 2.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on August 21, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMAX now has a Market Capitalization of 982672640 and an Enterprise Value of 857523136. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.643 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.077.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMAX has reached a high of $265.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NMAX traded 857.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 915660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.75M. Insiders hold about 49.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.81% stake in the company. Shares short for NMAX as of 1761868800 were 1910511 with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1759190400 on 2039668. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1910511 and a Short% of Float of 4.0700004.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Newsmax Inc (NMAX) in the stock market.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.05.