Nextpower Inc (NXT)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Nextpower Inc’s stock clocked out at $89.4, down -4.64% from its previous closing price of $93.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.47 million shares were traded. NXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.845.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 24, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $88 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when SHUGAR DANIEL S bought 47,743 shares for $91.28 per share.

Wenger Howard sold 5,217 shares of NXT for $391,275 on Sep 29 ’25. The President now owns 409,039 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Wenger Howard, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,217 shares for $75.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXT now has a Market Capitalization of 13569277952 and an Enterprise Value of 12466136064. As of this moment, Nextpower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.696 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.942.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NXT is 2.36, which has changed by 1.5755494 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NXT has reached a high of $112.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.84%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NXT traded 2.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2820280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.94M. Insiders hold about 1.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.22% stake in the company. Shares short for NXT as of 1761868800 were 5142907 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1759190400 on 7869624. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5142907 and a Short% of Float of 4.04.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Nextpower Inc (NXT) is underway, with the input of 22.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.9 and $4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.73, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $815.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $890M to a low estimate of $745M. As of. The current estimate, Nextpower Inc’s year-ago sales were $679.36MFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $871.38M. There is a high estimate of $967M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $750M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.54B.