Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Finish at $0.48 on Monday

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5137 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.461.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ORGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.28 and its Current Ratio is at 6.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $2.50 previously.

On August 16, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $1.35 to $3. Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Plavan Matthew T sold 150,000 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 82,500 led to the insider holds 1,360,231 shares of the business.

MATT PLAVAN bought 150,000 shares of ORGN for $78,993 on Nov 03 ’25. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, Lee Joshua C., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 3,860 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider received 2,177 and left with 689,084 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGN now has a Market Capitalization of 72551928 and an Enterprise Value of 8595430. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.3 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.161.

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORGN is 0.96, which has changed by -0.53846157 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $1.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.86%.

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1037680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.18M. Insiders hold about 9.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of 1761868800 were 3189118 with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 1759190400 on 3225672. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3189118 and a Short% of Float of 2.16.