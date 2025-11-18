Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)’s Day in Review: Closing at 171.25, Down by -1.59

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $174.01 in the prior trading day, Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) closed at $171.25, down -1.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50.04 million shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $174.2399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 227.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.43 and its Current Ratio is at 6.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On July 25, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $170. Mizuho Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on July 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Moore Alexander D. sold 20,000 shares for $204.54 per share. The transaction valued at 4,090,887 led to the insider holds 1,232,978 shares of the business.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 800 shares of PLTR for $149,112 on Oct 03 ’25. The Director now owns 62,087 shares after completing the transaction at $186.39 per share. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Moore Alexander D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $184.01 each. As a result, the insider received 3,680,225 and left with 1,252,978 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 408163450880 and an Enterprise Value of 1626549387264. As of this moment, Palantir’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 400.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 173.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 104.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 61.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 417.475 whereas that against EBITDA is 1857.222.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLTR is 1.51, which has changed by 1.7629406 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $207.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 62.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 74955170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.18B. Insiders hold about 8.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.86% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of 1761868800 were 49281252 with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 1759190400 on 53884782. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 49281252 and a Short% of Float of 2.26.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $1.34B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of. The current estimate, Palantir Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $827.52MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.39B and the low estimate is $5B.