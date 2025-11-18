Planet Labs PBC (PL)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 11.21, Down -1.67

Ulysses Smith

Companies

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Planet Labs PBC’s stock clocked out at $11.21, down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $11.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.32 million shares were traded. PL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.882.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 ’25 when Schingler Robert H sold 81,656 shares for $15.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,265,333 led to the insider holds 1,288,843 shares of the business.

Marshall William Spencer sold 200,000 shares of PL for $3,099,320 on Oct 13 ’25. The Co-Founder and CEO now owns 3,156,387 shares after completing the transaction at $15.50 per share. On Oct 13 ’25, another insider, WILLIAM MARSHALL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $14.70 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PL now has a Market Capitalization of 3451816960 and an Enterprise Value of 3197821952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.184 whereas that against EBITDA is -77.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PL is 2.03, which has changed by 2.5849056 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PL has reached a high of $16.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.45%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PL traded 12.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8528800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 286.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.79M. Insiders hold about 25.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.18% stake in the company. Shares short for PL as of 1761868800 were 30886333 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1759190400 on 31836969. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30886333 and a Short% of Float of 12.2600004.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Planet Labs PBC (PL) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $72.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.65M to a low estimate of $70.5M. As of. The current estimate, Planet Labs PBC’s year-ago sales were $61.27MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.55M. There is a high estimate of $74.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $286.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $283.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.35MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.88M and the low estimate is $330.9M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.