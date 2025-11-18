Planet Labs PBC (PL)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 11.21, Down -1.67

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Planet Labs PBC’s stock clocked out at $11.21, down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $11.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.32 million shares were traded. PL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.882.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 ’25 when Schingler Robert H sold 81,656 shares for $15.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,265,333 led to the insider holds 1,288,843 shares of the business.

Marshall William Spencer sold 200,000 shares of PL for $3,099,320 on Oct 13 ’25. The Co-Founder and CEO now owns 3,156,387 shares after completing the transaction at $15.50 per share. On Oct 13 ’25, another insider, WILLIAM MARSHALL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $14.70 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PL now has a Market Capitalization of 3451816960 and an Enterprise Value of 3197821952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.184 whereas that against EBITDA is -77.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PL is 2.03, which has changed by 2.5849056 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PL has reached a high of $16.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.45%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PL traded 12.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8528800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 286.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.79M. Insiders hold about 25.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.18% stake in the company. Shares short for PL as of 1761868800 were 30886333 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1759190400 on 31836969. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30886333 and a Short% of Float of 12.2600004.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Planet Labs PBC (PL) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $72.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.65M to a low estimate of $70.5M. As of. The current estimate, Planet Labs PBC’s year-ago sales were $61.27MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.55M. There is a high estimate of $74.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $286.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $283.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.35MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.88M and the low estimate is $330.9M.