Plug Power Inc (PLUG)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 2.09, Down -7.13

As of close of business last night, Plug Power Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.09, down -7.13% from its previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73.09 million shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLUG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Haycraft Benjamin sold 10,000 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 29,200 led to the insider holds 467,583 shares of the business.

Haycraft Benjamin bought 10,000 shares of PLUG for $29,200 on Nov 10 ’25. On Oct 10 ’25, another insider, Haycraft Benjamin, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLUG now has a Market Capitalization of 2901125888 and an Enterprise Value of 3769417216. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.575 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.087.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLUG is 1.75, which has changed by 0.171875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $4.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.46%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLUG traded 115.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 121866740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.39B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Insiders hold about 5.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of 1761868800 were 310624243 with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 1759190400 on 383764248. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 310624243 and a Short% of Float of 26.02.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

The current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $217.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $231.3M to a low estimate of $207.64M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc's year-ago sales were $191.47M. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $178.54M. There is a high estimate of $230M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.5M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $716M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $692.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $702.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.81M. Based on 21 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $858.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $982.9M and the low estimate is $782.7M.