Post-Trade Analysis: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Slides -5.37%, Closing at $10.23

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $10.81 in the prior trading day, Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) closed at $10.23, down -5.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.23 million shares were traded. CWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CWH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on October 31, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On May 01, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $21. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when Wagner Matthew D bought 5,725 shares for $17.61 per share. The transaction valued at 100,802 led to the insider holds 300,640 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWH now has a Market Capitalization of 642644032 and an Enterprise Value of 4377349120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.684 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.874.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CWH is 2.00, which has changed by -0.52189296 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CWH has reached a high of $25.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.38%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2097060 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.36M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.09% stake in the company. Shares short for CWH as of 1761868800 were 9947147 with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 1759190400 on 9865015. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9947147 and a Short% of Float of 16.610001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CWH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.5, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04625347. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.06.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.16B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of. The current estimate, Camping World Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.2BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.1BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7B and the low estimate is $6.47B.