Post-Trade Analysis: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Slides -2.40%, Closing at $9.37

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $9.6 in the prior trading day, DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) closed at $9.37, down -2.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.68 million shares were traded. DBRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.575 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DBRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1675.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1675.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on January 27, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBRG now has a Market Capitalization of 1826824192 and an Enterprise Value of 2977080320. As of this moment, DigitalBridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 131.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.668 whereas that against EBITDA is -428.049.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DBRG is 1.79, which has changed by -0.22204214 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.45%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3555640 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 182.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.42M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.89% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of 1761868800 were 10659425 with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1759190400 on 11021646. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10659425 and a Short% of Float of 6.92.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DBRG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0041666664. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.92. The current Payout Ratio is 57.89% for DBRG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-08-23 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) is currently under the scrutiny of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $100.04M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.9M to a low estimate of $88.1M. As of. The current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $66.17MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.47M. There is a high estimate of $110.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $158M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $607.03MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $481.8M and the low estimate is $369.9M.