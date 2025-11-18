Post-Trade Analysis: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Slides -2.53%, Closing at $8.48

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $8.7 in the prior trading day, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) closed at $8.48, down -2.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.08 million shares were traded. NTLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.21 and its Current Ratio is at 6.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

On November 11, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8. JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Schultes Birgit C sold 31 shares for $17.38 per share. The transaction valued at 539 led to the insider holds 105,184 shares of the business.

Dube Michael P sold 1,871 shares of NTLA for $32,518 on Oct 01 ’25. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 55,266 shares after completing the transaction at $17.38 per share. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, CHASE WILLIAM J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $10.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003,000 and bolstered with 134,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTLA now has a Market Capitalization of 982237760 and an Enterprise Value of 569159744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.894 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.221.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTLA is 2.17, which has changed by -0.38428873 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -49.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9947420 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.90M. Insiders hold about 5.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.19% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of 1761868800 were 39075621 with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1759190400 on 29739035. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39075621 and a Short% of Float of 37.849998.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.98, with high estimates of -$0.89 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.8 and -$4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.97. EPS for the following year is -$3.56, with 20.0 analysts recommending between -$1.96 and -$4.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.88M