Post-Trade Analysis: Redwire Corporation (RDW) Climbs 1.11%, Closing at $5.47

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $5.41 in the prior trading day, Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) closed at $5.47, up 1.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.14 million shares were traded. RDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RDW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on August 18, 2025, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On July 09, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20. On June 26, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $16.Truist initiated its Hold rating on June 26, 2025, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Futch Aaron Michael bought 18,410 shares for $5.45 per share. The transaction valued at 100,337 led to the insider holds 88,704 shares of the business.

Edmunds Chris bought 5,500 shares of RDW for $30,029 on Nov 14 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 107,441 shares after completing the transaction at $5.46 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Cannito Peter Anthony Jr, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 8,750 shares for $5.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,962 and bolstered with 535,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDW now has a Market Capitalization of 903374784 and an Enterprise Value of 1184807808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.001 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.971.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RDW is 2.53, which has changed by -0.53522336 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RDW has reached a high of $26.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6936340 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.98M. Insiders hold about 64.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RDW as of 1761868800 were 16865425 with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 1759190400 on 14046192. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16865425 and a Short% of Float of 14.87.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Redwire Corporation (RDW) is currently in progress, with 1.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $113.91M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $161.6M to a low estimate of $64M. As of. The current estimate, Redwire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $69.56MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.43M. There is a high estimate of $119.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $418.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $314.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $304.1MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $636.6M and the low estimate is $411M.