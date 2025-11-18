Post-Trade Analysis: Service Properties Trust (SVC) Slides -2.94%, Closing at $1.65

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $1.7 in the prior trading day, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) closed at $1.65, down -2.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.78 million shares were traded. SVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SVC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 42.11 and its Current Ratio is at 42.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.90.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVC now has a Market Capitalization of 277342240 and an Enterprise Value of 5627995136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.003 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.69.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SVC is 1.50, which has changed by -0.34362936 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SVC has reached a high of $3.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.86%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1782670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.99M. Insiders hold about 8.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.99% stake in the company. Shares short for SVC as of 1761868800 were 4933128 with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 1759190400 on 4618827. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4933128 and a Short% of Float of 3.3800002000000005.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SVC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02352941. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.64.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Service Properties Trust (SVC).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $421.74M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $450.32M to a low estimate of $406.6M. As of. The current estimate, Service Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $456.56MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.65M. There is a high estimate of $419.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $363.31M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.54B.

