Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Power Solutions International Inc’s stock clocked out at $54.56, down -6.33% from its previous closing price of $58.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. PSIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.405.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 ’25 when Landini Kenneth W bought 3,500 shares for $106.00 per share.

Landini Kenneth W bought 6,000 shares of PSIX for $600,000 on Sep 18 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Weichai America Corp., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 79,839 shares for $93.46 each. As a result, the insider received 7,461,417 and left with 10,599,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSIX now has a Market Capitalization of 1257113216 and an Enterprise Value of 1364411136. As of this moment, Power’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.265.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSIX is 2.05, which has changed by 0.7797128 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSIX has reached a high of $121.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.71%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSIX traded 752.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1283110 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.53M. Insiders hold about 62.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.78% stake in the company. Shares short for PSIX as of 1761868800 were 1276536 with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1759190400 on 691184. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1276536 and a Short% of Float of 11.3900006.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.63 and $3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.63. EPS for the following year is $4.46, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $4.46 and $4.46.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $160.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.7M to a low estimate of $160.7M. As of. The current estimate, Power Solutions International Inc’s year-ago sales were $144.3MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.3M. There is a high estimate of $155.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $691.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $691.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $475.97MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $790.5M and the low estimate is $790.5M.