QuantumScape Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 12.95, Down -3.57

The closing price of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) was $12.95 for the day, down -3.57% from the previous closing price of $13.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23.29 million shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.798 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.645.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.14 and its Current Ratio is at 21.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III sold 20,435 shares for $16.12 per share. The transaction valued at 329,441 led to the insider holds 137,888 shares of the business.

Straubel Jeffrey B sold 157,171 shares of QS for $2,660,415 on Nov 05 ’25. The Director now owns 293,934 shares after completing the transaction at $16.93 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, CHESAPEAKE NEVADA TRUST, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,435 shares for $16.12 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QS now has a Market Capitalization of 7786967040 and an Enterprise Value of 6856228864.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QS is 2.79, which has changed by 1.7131314 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $19.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.40%.

Shares Statistics:

QS traded an average of 40.80M shares per day over the past three months and 35900440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 558.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.40M. Insiders hold about 24.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.93% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of 1761868800 were 46058467 with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 1759190400 on 49690151. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 46058467 and a Short% of Float of 9.42.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.78.