Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Cheer Holding Inc (CHR)

Abby Carey

Technology

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cheer Holding Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.05, down -2.67% from its previous closing price of $0.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 131.42 million shares were traded. CHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0436.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.29 and its Current Ratio is at 8.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHR now has a Market Capitalization of 4233289 and an Enterprise Value of -193271776. As of this moment, Cheer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.314 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.361.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHR is 1.09, which has changed by -0.980916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHR has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -85.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.19%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHR traded 36.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 158396700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.70M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CHR as of 1761868800 were 1406049 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1759190400 on 131673. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1406049 and a Short% of Float of 11.95.

