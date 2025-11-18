Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Cheer Holding Inc (CHR)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cheer Holding Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.05, down -2.67% from its previous closing price of $0.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 131.42 million shares were traded. CHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0436.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.29 and its Current Ratio is at 8.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHR now has a Market Capitalization of 4233289 and an Enterprise Value of -193271776. As of this moment, Cheer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.314 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.361.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHR is 1.09, which has changed by -0.980916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHR has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -85.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.19%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHR traded 36.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 158396700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.70M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CHR as of 1761868800 were 1406049 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1759190400 on 131673. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1406049 and a Short% of Float of 11.95.