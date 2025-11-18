Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Fox Factory Holding Corp’s stock clocked out at $13.22, down -6.37% from its previous closing price of $14.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.53 million shares were traded. FOXF stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FOXF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 2.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when DENNISON MICHAEL C. bought 22,000 shares for $14.20 per share. The transaction valued at 312,321 led to the insider holds 246,786 shares of the business.

FETTER ELIZABETH A bought 600 shares of FOXF for $20,418 on Nov 25 ’24. The Director now owns 7,873 shares after completing the transaction at $34.03 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXF now has a Market Capitalization of 552613952 and an Enterprise Value of 1293380992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.886 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.838.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOXF is 1.58, which has changed by -0.55681103 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXF has reached a high of $34.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FOXF traded 591.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1374950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.51M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.41% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXF as of 1761868800 were 1963077 with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 1759190400 on 1404133. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1963077 and a Short% of Float of 6.4799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $356.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $372.3M to a low estimate of $345.5M. As of. The current estimate, Fox Factory Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $352.84MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.97M. There is a high estimate of $365.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.48B.