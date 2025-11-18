Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Ouster Inc (OUST)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Ouster Inc’s stock clocked out at $20.92, down -5.12% from its previous closing price of $22.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OUST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.08 and its Current Ratio is at 3.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On June 12, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $19. On March 27, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on March 27, 2025, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Tewksbury Ted L III sold 1,695 shares for $25.38 per share. The transaction valued at 43,019 led to the insider holds 125,359 shares of the business.

THEODORE TEWKSBURY bought 1,695 shares of OUST for $43,019 on Nov 11 ’25. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, Chung Megan, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 5,837 shares for $31.02 each. As a result, the insider received 181,058 and left with 197,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OUST now has a Market Capitalization of 1255309184 and an Enterprise Value of 1026690176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.478 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.455.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OUST is 3.03, which has changed by 1.4445677 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $41.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.85%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OUST traded 2.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3363820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.10M. Insiders hold about 8.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.12% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of 1761868800 were 5917254 with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 1759190400 on 6007278. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5917254 and a Short% of Float of 10.229999600000001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Ouster Inc (OUST) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $40.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $39.7M. As of. The current estimate, Ouster Inc’s year-ago sales were $30.09MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.42M. There is a high estimate of $44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.1MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215.8M and the low estimate is $178M.