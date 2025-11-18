Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Serve Robotics Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.93, down -4.39% from its previous closing price of $9.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.18 million shares were traded. SERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.725.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SERV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.21 and its Current Ratio is at 17.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on August 27, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Armenta Anthony bought 49,082 shares for $9.32 per share.

Abraham Euan bought 1,840 shares of SERV for $19,874 on Nov 06 ’25. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Kashani Ali, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 16,170 shares for $10.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SERV now has a Market Capitalization of 665137472 and an Enterprise Value of 458389408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 302.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 235.738 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.564.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SERV is 3.09, which has changed by 0.084785104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SERV has reached a high of $24.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.98%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SERV traded 10.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6325340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.81M. Insiders hold about 17.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.43% stake in the company. Shares short for SERV as of 1761868800 were 12518438 with a Short Ratio of 1.17, compared to 1759190400 on 14152924. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12518438 and a Short% of Float of 21.370001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.0 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $761.1k. It ranges from a high estimate of $800k to a low estimate of $740k. As of. The current estimate, Serve Robotics Inc’s year-ago sales were $175.84kFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.77M. There is a high estimate of $4.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SERV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $24M.