Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) was $2.3 for the day, down -4.56% from the previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30.13 million shares were traded. BTBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.225.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTBT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.51 and its Current Ratio is at 17.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on January 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 24, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6. On February 13, 2024, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on February 13, 2024, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 25 ’25 when Pierce Brock Jeffrey bought 500,000 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 500,000 shares of the business.

Tabar Samir bought 750,000 shares of BTBT for $1,500,000 on Jun 25 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,108,089 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTBT now has a Market Capitalization of 744452032 and an Enterprise Value of 755429312. As of this moment, Bit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 127.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.147 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.657.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTBT is 4.33, which has changed by -0.4019851 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTBT has reached a high of $5.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.00%.

Shares Statistics:

BTBT traded an average of 33.94M shares per day over the past three months and 39788090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 322.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.12M. Insiders hold about 1.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.68% stake in the company. Shares short for BTBT as of 1761868800 were 54230974 with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 1759190400 on 53351181. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 54230974 and a Short% of Float of 17.169999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.83M to a low estimate of $31.8M. As of. The current estimate, Bit Digital Inc’s year-ago sales were $26.1MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.02M. There is a high estimate of $35.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.02M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $115.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.05MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219.6M and the low estimate is $152.5M.