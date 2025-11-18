Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Abby Carey

Technology

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) was $3.87 for the day, down -7.42% from the previous closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.89 million shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.835.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7. On January 10, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Needham initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when Holder Diane bought 2,735 shares for $9.33 per share. The transaction valued at 25,518 led to the insider holds 70,584 shares of the business.

McCarthy Daniel Joseph bought 11,040 shares of EVH for $99,470 on Mar 06 ’25. The PRESIDENT now owns 389,004 shares after completing the transaction at $9.01 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Jelinek Richard M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $9.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 273,750 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVH now has a Market Capitalization of 448808288 and an Enterprise Value of 1397560320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.506.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVH is 0.33, which has changed by -0.6502092 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $13.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -48.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -57.31%.

Shares Statistics:

EVH traded an average of 3.47M shares per day over the past three months and 6365960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.50M. Insiders hold about 2.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.13% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of 1761868800 were 17060044 with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1759190400 on 18809950. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17060044 and a Short% of Float of 15.479999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.78 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $484.1M to a low estimate of $464.2M. As of. The current estimate, Evolent Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $646.54MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.56M. There is a high estimate of $608.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $520.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.3B.

