Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

The closing price of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) was $3.87 for the day, down -7.42% from the previous closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.89 million shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.835.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7. On January 10, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Needham initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when Holder Diane bought 2,735 shares for $9.33 per share. The transaction valued at 25,518 led to the insider holds 70,584 shares of the business.

McCarthy Daniel Joseph bought 11,040 shares of EVH for $99,470 on Mar 06 ’25. The PRESIDENT now owns 389,004 shares after completing the transaction at $9.01 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Jelinek Richard M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $9.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 273,750 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVH now has a Market Capitalization of 448808288 and an Enterprise Value of 1397560320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.506.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVH is 0.33, which has changed by -0.6502092 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $13.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -48.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -57.31%.

Shares Statistics:

EVH traded an average of 3.47M shares per day over the past three months and 6365960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.50M. Insiders hold about 2.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.13% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of 1761868800 were 17060044 with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1759190400 on 18809950. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17060044 and a Short% of Float of 15.479999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.78 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $484.1M to a low estimate of $464.2M. As of. The current estimate, Evolent Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $646.54MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.56M. There is a high estimate of $608.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $520.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.3B.