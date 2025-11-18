Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Abby Carey

Technology

The closing price of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) was $1.33 for the day, down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.74 million shares were traded. INVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INVZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.09 and its Current Ratio is at 3.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Cegla Eldar Mordechay bought 4,292 shares for $1.97 per share.

Cegla Eldar Mordechay bought 10,000 shares of INVZ for $15,300 on Dec 24 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVZ now has a Market Capitalization of 277682080 and an Enterprise Value of 237981072. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.913 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INVZ is 1.44, which has changed by 1.4814816 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INVZ has reached a high of $3.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.80%.

Shares Statistics:

INVZ traded an average of 7.78M shares per day over the past three months and 6039650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.66M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.56% stake in the company. Shares short for INVZ as of 1761868800 were 23406682 with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 1759190400 on 27823321. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23406682 and a Short% of Float of 11.450000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) is a result of the insights provided by 3.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $13M. As of. The current estimate, Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s year-ago sales were $6.03MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.5M. There is a high estimate of $14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $55.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.27MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.97M and the low estimate is $70M.

