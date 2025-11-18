Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) was $3.6 for the day, down -6.25% from the previous closing price of $3.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.2 million shares were traded. MVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MVST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

On November 29, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8. On August 31, 2023, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Janney initiated its Buy rating on August 31, 2023, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 ’25 when Balladon Yeelong bought 45,790 shares for $1.69 per share.

Zheng Yanzhuan bought 522,872 shares of MVST for $392,154 on Nov 27 ’24. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Zheng Yanzhuan, who serves as the former director of the company, bought 670,000 shares for $0.75 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVST now has a Market Capitalization of 1181458176 and an Enterprise Value of 1513710208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.405 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MVST is 3.43, which has changed by 5.144 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MVST has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.05%.

Shares Statistics:

MVST traded an average of 7.76M shares per day over the past three months and 7057170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 323.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.66M. Insiders hold about 39.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.29% stake in the company. Shares short for MVST as of 1761868800 were 25119673 with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 1759190400 on 34768731. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25119673 and a Short% of Float of 12.790000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.13M to a low estimate of $131.38M. As of. The current estimate, Microvast Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $113.39MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.8M. There is a high estimate of $132.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $462.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $462.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $379.8MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $563.49M and the low estimate is $525M.