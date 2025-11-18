Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for TSS Inc (TSSI)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) was $8.05 for the day, down -6.83% from the previous closing price of $8.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.88 million shares were traded. TSSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.5373 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Singular Research on September 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when MARROTT KARL TODD sold 11,100 shares for $16.17 per share. The transaction valued at 179,487 led to the insider holds 295,575 shares of the business.

CHISM DANIEL M sold 15,000 shares of TSSI for $242,550 on Sep 10 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 296,219 shares after completing the transaction at $16.17 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, KARL TODD MARROTT, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 11,100 shares for $16.17 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSSI now has a Market Capitalization of 232202544 and an Enterprise Value of 202854544. As of this moment, TSS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.864 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.793.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSSI is 2.12, which has changed by 0.075965166 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSSI has reached a high of $31.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -52.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.62%.

Shares Statistics:

TSSI traded an average of 2.60M shares per day over the past three months and 2598650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.41M. Insiders hold about 15.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.95% stake in the company. Shares short for TSSI as of 1761868800 were 3860730 with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 1759190400 on 4381061. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3860730 and a Short% of Float of 15.85.