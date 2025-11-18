Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $15.52 in the prior trading day, Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) closed at $15.18, down -2.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. CNNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNNE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 2.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 20, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when MARTIRE FRANK R sold 106,855 shares for $18.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,990,602 led to the insider holds 26,478 shares of the business.

MARTIRE FRANK R sold 26,478 shares of CNNE for $488,095 on Sep 02 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $18.43 per share. On Jun 17 ’25, another insider, Cannae Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $9.06 each. As a result, the insider received 9,060,000 and left with 59,048,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNNE now has a Market Capitalization of 795109632 and an Enterprise Value of 697252480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.621 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.433.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNNE is 1.16, which has changed by -0.23584443 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNNE has reached a high of $22.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.31%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 654.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 726040 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.80M. Insiders hold about 11.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.57% stake in the company. Shares short for CNNE as of 1761868800 were 2889074 with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 1759190400 on 2844394. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2889074 and a Short% of Float of 8.85.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.57 and -$7.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.61. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.81 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $102.7M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.3M to a low estimate of $102.1M. As of. The current estimate, Cannae Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $109.9MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.1M. There is a high estimate of $100.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $423.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $422.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $423M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $452.5MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $404M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $410.6M and the low estimate is $397.4M.