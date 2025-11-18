Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Lightpath Technologies, Inc (LPTH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $6.7 in the prior trading day, Lightpath Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: LPTH) closed at $6.8, up 1.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. LPTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.6.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LPTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On January 03, 2025, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $5. On February 23, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.50.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on February 23, 2021, with a $5.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPTH now has a Market Capitalization of 308903104 and an Enterprise Value of 346991680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.911 whereas that against EBITDA is -75.345.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPTH is 1.12, which has changed by 3.2675161 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPTH has reached a high of $10.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.02%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1682240 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.96M. Insiders hold about 7.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LPTH as of 1761868800 were 1794223 with a Short Ratio of 0.96, compared to 1759190400 on 995555. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1794223 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Lightpath Technologies, Inc (LPTH) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $14.9M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.21M to a low estimate of $13.27M. As of. The current estimate, Lightpath Technologies, Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.42MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.23M. There is a high estimate of $15.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.68M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.2MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.36M and the low estimate is $72.02M.