Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Netskope Inc (NTSK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

After finishing at $19.87 in the prior trading day, Netskope Inc (NASDAQ: NTSK) closed at $19.33, down -2.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. NTSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on October 27, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI, bought 1,404,222 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 26,680,218 led to the insider holds 11,238,175 shares of the business.

ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI, bought 595,778 shares of NTSK for $11,319,782 on Sep 19 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 595,778 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,404,222 shares for $19.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,680,218 and bolstered with 11,238,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTSK now has a Market Capitalization of 7385474560 and an Enterprise Value of 3638365440. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.911 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.838.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTSK has reached a high of $27.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1738910 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 389.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.97M. Insiders hold about 85.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.92% stake in the company. Shares short for NTSK as of 1761868800 were 3410226 with a Short Ratio of 0.94, compared to 1759190400 on 4412006.

Earnings Estimates

Netskope Inc (NTSK) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.62 and -$3.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 13.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.74M. There is a high estimate of $187M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.5M. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $849.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $854M and the low estimate is $843M.