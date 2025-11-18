Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $1.85 in the prior trading day, Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) closed at $1.73, down -6.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OPAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Aronovitch Benjamin Adam bought 3,748 shares for $1.05 per share.

Aronovitch Benjamin Adam bought 5,000 shares of OPAD for $9,650 on Mar 07 ’25. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Aronovitch Benjamin Adam, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,033 shares for $1.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPAD now has a Market Capitalization of 63767704 and an Enterprise Value of 204072704. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.325 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPAD is 2.34, which has changed by -0.49728262 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $6.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -46.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.20%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1606260 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.37M. Insiders hold about 31.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.82% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of 1761868800 were 3509011 with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 1759190400 on 4752961. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3509011 and a Short% of Float of 16.860001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $159.29M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $286.6M to a low estimate of $113.6M. As of. The current estimate, Offerpad Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $174.27MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.05M. There is a high estimate of $309.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $567.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $651.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.82MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $810.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $564.7M.