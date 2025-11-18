Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $1.85 in the prior trading day, Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) closed at $1.73, down -6.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OPAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Aronovitch Benjamin Adam bought 3,748 shares for $1.05 per share.

Aronovitch Benjamin Adam bought 5,000 shares of OPAD for $9,650 on Mar 07 ’25. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Aronovitch Benjamin Adam, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,033 shares for $1.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPAD now has a Market Capitalization of 63767704 and an Enterprise Value of 204072704. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.325 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPAD is 2.34, which has changed by -0.49728262 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $6.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -46.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.20%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1606260 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.37M. Insiders hold about 31.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.82% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of 1761868800 were 3509011 with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 1759190400 on 4752961. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3509011 and a Short% of Float of 16.860001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $159.29M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $286.6M to a low estimate of $113.6M. As of. The current estimate, Offerpad Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $174.27MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.05M. There is a high estimate of $309.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $567.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $651.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.82MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $810.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $564.7M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.