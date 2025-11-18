Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $1.86 in the prior trading day, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX) closed at $1.89, up 1.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. PLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.06 and its Current Ratio is at 3.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $11 from $3 previously.

On April 17, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $5. On April 04, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2016, with a $3.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Schwartz Aharon bought 129,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 205,884 led to the insider holds 303,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLX now has a Market Capitalization of 151996032 and an Enterprise Value of 130803032. As of this moment, Protalix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.115 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.815.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLX is -0.22, which has changed by 0.14110434 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLX has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.05%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 823.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 625770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.91M. Insiders hold about 10.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.09% stake in the company. Shares short for PLX as of 1761868800 were 4156466 with a Short Ratio of 5.05, compared to 1759190400 on 4152594. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4156466 and a Short% of Float of 5.4399999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $15.26M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.26M to a low estimate of $15.26M. As of. The current estimate, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $18.22MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.6M. There is a high estimate of $20.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.4MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.41M and the low estimate is $61.8M.