Ratio Examination: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NYSE: BBBY) closed at $5.78 down -4.15% from its previous closing price of $6.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.35 million shares were traded. BBBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.6.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 ’25 when Lee Adrianne sold 2,200 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,000 led to the insider holds 60,434 shares of the business.

Lee Adrianne bought 2,200 shares of BBBY for $22,000 on Jul 21 ’25. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, LEMONIS MARCUS, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD of the company, bought 19,193 shares for $5.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 96,541 and bolstered with 456,151 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBBY now has a Market Capitalization of 397927456. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBBY has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.25%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBBY has traded an average of 2.38M shares per day and 1759630 over the past ten days. A total of 68.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.00M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.61% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) reflects the collective analysis of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $263.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $275M to a low estimate of $242.6M. As of. The current estimate, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s year-ago sales were $303.15MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.44M. There is a high estimate of $261.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.03B.

