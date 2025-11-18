Ratio Examination: Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Pony AI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: PONY) closed at $12.18 down -6.16% from its previous closing price of $12.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.58 million shares were traded. PONY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pony AI Inc. ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.19 and its Current Ratio is at 6.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.80.

On September 29, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29. On August 04, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.UBS initiated its Buy rating on August 04, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 ’25 when Gao Tian bought 108,370 shares for $11.83 per share.

Mo Luyi bought 95,974 shares of PONY for $1,135,372 on Jun 23 ’25. On Jun 23 ’25, another insider, Li Hengyu, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 41,170 shares for $11.83 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PONY now has a Market Capitalization of 5778965504 and an Enterprise Value of 4113861376. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 57.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 47.981 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.667.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PONY is 6.66, which has changed by 0.08166671 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PONY has reached a high of $24.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.19%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PONY has traded an average of 7.07M shares per day and 7281180 over the past ten days. A total of 304.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 284.18M. Insiders hold about 19.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.89% stake in the company. Shares short for PONY as of 1761868800 were 17466200 with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 1759190400 on 19674097. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17466200 and a Short% of Float of 12.42.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PONY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.03MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.98M and the low estimate is $100.23M.