Ratio Examination: Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) closed at $20.75 down -3.89% from its previous closing price of $21.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.37 million shares were traded. METC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.745 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.285.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ramaco Resources Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

On October 09, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50. Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when LAWRENCE BRYAN H sold 1,600,000 shares for $18.75 per share. The transaction valued at 30,000,000 led to the insider holds 2,502,930 shares of the business.

LEIDEL PETER A sold 1,600,000 shares of METC for $30,000,000 on Aug 08 ’25. The Director now owns 2,502,930 shares after completing the transaction at $18.75 per share. On Mar 26 ’25, another insider, LEIDEL PETER A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 225,000 shares for $8.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,817,433 and left with 677,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, METC now has a Market Capitalization of 1369553280 and an Enterprise Value of 1312084224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.264 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.891.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for METC is 1.48, which has changed by 0.76889455 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, METC has reached a high of $57.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.27%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, METC has traded an average of 3.44M shares per day and 3569460 over the past ten days. A total of 55.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.09M. Insiders hold about 37.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.94% stake in the company. Shares short for METC as of 1761868800 were 6100945 with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 1759190400 on 6094748. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6100945 and a Short% of Float of 17.580000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015933303. The current Payout Ratio is 197.75% for METC, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-08-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-02-28 when the company split stock in a 1014:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.0, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.84 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $144.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $151.4M to a low estimate of $136M. As of. The current estimate, Ramaco Resources Inc’s year-ago sales were $170.89MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.63M. There is a high estimate of $149M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.27M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for METC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $576M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $544M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $666.29MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $695.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $799.3M and the low estimate is $580.86M.