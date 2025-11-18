Ratio Examination: Richtech Robotics Inc (RR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) closed at $3.12 down -6.87% from its previous closing price of $3.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.4 million shares were traded. RR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Richtech Robotics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 118.23 and its Current Ratio is at 120.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when Zheng Phil sold 100,000 shares for $5.11 per share. The transaction valued at 511,000 led to the insider holds 1,000,000 shares of the business.

Zheng Phil bought 100,000 shares of RR for $511,220 on Sep 22 ’25. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, Zheng Phil, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $3.01 each. As a result, the insider received 301,000 and left with 1,100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RR now has a Market Capitalization of 618811712 and an Enterprise Value of 382877216. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 149.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 92.796 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.215.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RR is -3.40, which has changed by 4.877193 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RR has reached a high of $7.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RR has traded an average of 42.74M shares per day and 19804720 over the past ten days. A total of 198.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.96M. Insiders hold about 22.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.22% stake in the company. Shares short for RR as of 1761868800 were 21666745 with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 1759190400 on 24415878. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21666745 and a Short% of Float of 13.77.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) reflects the combined expertise of 1 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.3M. There is a high estimate of $2.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9M. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.8M and the low estimate is $10.4M.