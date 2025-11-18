Ratio Examination: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) closed at $3.72 down -6.53% from its previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. SNBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sleep Number Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $62 previously.

On March 28, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $54. Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when RYDER ROBERT P bought 15,000 shares for $6.81 per share. The transaction valued at 102,160 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Brown Kevin Kennedy bought 47,573 shares of SNBR for $418,108 on Jun 11 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Eyler Phillip, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,300 shares for $9.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,942 and bolstered with 20,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNBR now has a Market Capitalization of 84778800 and an Enterprise Value of 1024223808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.711 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.828.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNBR is 1.96, which has changed by -0.6618522 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNBR has reached a high of $20.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -43.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -56.19%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNBR has traded an average of 616.80K shares per day and 1133110 over the past ten days. A total of 22.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.53M. Insiders hold about 27.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNBR as of 1761868800 were 7651763 with a Short Ratio of 12.41, compared to 1759190400 on 6934563. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7651763 and a Short% of Float of 39.650002.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.77 and -$3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $332.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $337.97M to a low estimate of $327.8M. As of. The current estimate, Sleep Number Corp’s year-ago sales were $376.82MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $356.32M. There is a high estimate of $370.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.27B.