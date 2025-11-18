Ratio Revelations: American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) closed the day trading at $3.37 down -6.39% from the previous closing price of $3.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.21 million shares were traded. ABAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.79 and its Current Ratio is at 7.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on March 27, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Fezell Donald Richard JR sold 90,000 shares for $4.34 per share. The transaction valued at 390,600 led to the insider holds 315,591 shares of the business.

Melsert Ryan Mitchell sold 78,746 shares of ABAT for $804,674 on Oct 16 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,769,186 shares after completing the transaction at $10.22 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Lowery Elizabeth Ann, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 95,078 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider received 134,060 and left with 78,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABAT now has a Market Capitalization of 437998752 and an Enterprise Value of 408154976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 87.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 81.211 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.952.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABAT is 1.52, which has changed by 3.5 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABAT has reached a high of $11.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.22%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABAT traded about 12.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABAT traded about 8856300 shares per day. A total of 129.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.16M. Insiders hold about 3.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABAT as of 1761868800 were 10175520 with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 1759190400 on 7477460. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10175520 and a Short% of Float of 8.7799996.