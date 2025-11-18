Ratio Revelations: CISO Global Inc (CISO)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) closed the day trading at $0.6 down -18.64% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$18.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. CISO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7273 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.586.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CISO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CISO now has a Market Capitalization of 26216384 and an Enterprise Value of 21735826. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.783 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.015.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CISO is 2.21, which has changed by -0.29615384 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CISO has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.31%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CISO traded about 741.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CISO traded about 611250 shares per day. A total of 44.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.32M. Insiders hold about 17.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.02% stake in the company. Shares short for CISO as of 1761868800 were 682590 with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 1759190400 on 385632. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 682590 and a Short% of Float of 2.3.