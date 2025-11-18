Ratio Revelations: Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) closed the day trading at $4.66 down -3.72% from the previous closing price of $4.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.517.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LWLG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.06 and its Current Ratio is at 31.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when CONNELLY THOMAS M JR sold 6,000 shares for $4.25 per share. The transaction valued at 25,530 led to the insider holds 45,811 shares of the business.

Bucchi Ronald A sold 10,000 shares of LWLG for $39,670 on Oct 02 ’25. The Director now owns 185,583 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share. On Oct 02 ’25, another insider, Partridge Laila, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $4.11 each. As a result, the insider received 41,140 and left with 53,802 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LWLG now has a Market Capitalization of 622734080 and an Enterprise Value of 607067648. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6031.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6433.868 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.383.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LWLG is 2.81, which has changed by 0.6406779 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $6.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.65%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LWLG traded about 2.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LWLG traded about 1775670 shares per day. A total of 132.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.65M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.32% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of 1761868800 were 11086530 with a Short Ratio of 5.08, compared to 1759190400 on 12463684. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11086530 and a Short% of Float of 8.63.