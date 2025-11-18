Ratio Revelations: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) closed the day trading at $8.06 up 0.88% from the previous closing price of $7.99. In other words, the price has increased by $0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.92 million shares were traded. LUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LUMN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.11 and its Current Ratio is at 2.15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Stansbury Christopher bought 42,000 shares for $4.29 per share. The transaction valued at 180,205 led to the insider holds 518,000 shares of the business.

Stansbury Christopher bought 40,000 shares of LUMN for $177,548 on Aug 15 ’25. The EVP and CFO now owns 535,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.44 per share. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Johnson Kathleen E, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 135,870 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,781 and bolstered with 9,616,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUMN now has a Market Capitalization of 8270696448 and an Enterprise Value of 23810689024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.876 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.052.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LUMN is 1.47, which has changed by 0.032299757 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has reached a high of $11.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.84%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LUMN traded about 19.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LUMN traded about 24121080 shares per day. A total of 1.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 941.40M. Insiders hold about 8.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.43% stake in the company. Shares short for LUMN as of 1761868800 were 61160736 with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 1759190400 on 51949525. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 61160736 and a Short% of Float of 8.36.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 7.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.04B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $3.02B. As of. The current estimate, Lumen Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.33BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.98B. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.81B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.11BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.12B and the low estimate is $10.87B.