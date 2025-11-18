Ratio Revelations: Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: WBTN) closed the day trading at $12.25 down -4.52% from the previous closing price of $12.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. WBTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WBTN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.52 and its Current Ratio is at 2.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On May 15, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11. On September 04, 2024, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 04, 2024, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 ’25 when Kim Junkoo bought 11,419 shares for $8.81 per share. The transaction valued at 100,601 led to the insider holds 510,231 shares of the business.

Kim Junkoo bought 11,372 shares of WBTN for $99,278 on Mar 19 ’25. The insider now owns 498,812 shares after completing the transaction at $8.73 per share. On Feb 28 ’25, another insider, Lee David J., who serves as the insider of the company, bought 7,205 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 64,845 and bolstered with 291,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBTN now has a Market Capitalization of 1601879552 and an Enterprise Value of 1127250560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.802 whereas that against EBITDA is -92.633.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WBTN is 2.15, which has changed by 0.15481544 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WBTN has reached a high of $22.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.53%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WBTN traded about 815.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WBTN traded about 907310 shares per day. A total of 130.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.79M. Insiders hold about 86.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.83% stake in the company. Shares short for WBTN as of 1761868800 were 2551662 with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 1759190400 on 2211412. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2551662 and a Short% of Float of 14.029999000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $336.99M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $340.5M to a low estimate of $335M. As of. The current estimate, Webtoon Entertainment Inc’s year-ago sales were $352.85MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $346.81M. There is a high estimate of $347.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.45B.