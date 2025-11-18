Ratio Review: Analyzing Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $8.8 in the prior trading day, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed at $8.84, up 0.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.33 million shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAWN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.55 and its Current Ratio is at 8.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 19, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On October 09, 2024, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $33. BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on August 01, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when CHARLES YORK bought 4,062 shares for $8.91 per share.

LAUREN MERENDINO bought 3,726 shares of DAWN for $33,216 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, ADAM DUBOW, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,319 shares for $8.91 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAWN now has a Market Capitalization of 907651456 and an Enterprise Value of 458964448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.434 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.826.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAWN is -1.29, which has changed by -0.34911245 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $14.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.16%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4202160 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.57M. Insiders hold about 27.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.54% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of 1761868800 were 9068852 with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 1759190400 on 10724894. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9068852 and a Short% of Float of 13.059999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) is currently being evaluated by 7.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$1.6.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $44.24M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.7M to a low estimate of $37.54M. As of. The current estimate, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $29.2MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.86M. There is a high estimate of $54.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.16MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $295M and the low estimate is $165.99M.