Ratio Review: Analyzing DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $45.84 in the prior trading day, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) closed at $44.55, down -2.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOCN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Saha Bratin sold 13,010 shares for $31.87 per share. The transaction valued at 414,629 led to the insider holds 269,465 shares of the business.

Saha Bratin bought 13,010 shares of DOCN for $414,629 on Sep 03 ’25. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Butte Amy, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 23,333 shares for $33.29 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCN now has a Market Capitalization of 4075974912 and an Enterprise Value of 5454184960. As of this moment, DigitalOcean’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.313 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.268.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOCN is 1.74, which has changed by 0.2056812 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $52.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.93%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4085730 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.95M. Insiders hold about 26.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.62% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of 1761868800 were 10144145 with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 1759190400 on 10608695. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10144145 and a Short% of Float of 18.200001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 12.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $237.73M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $238M to a low estimate of $237.5M. As of. The current estimate, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $204.93MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.39M. There is a high estimate of $252.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.31M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $897.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $896.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $896.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $780.62MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.06B.

